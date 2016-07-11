IHOP offering 58-cent pancake stacks in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In celebration of its 58th anniversary, IHOP restaurants will offer a short stack of its original buttermilk pancakes for just 58 cents on Tuesday at participating locations, according to a news release.

The pancake stack will cost four cents less than it did back in 1958 when the original pancake house was opened in Toluca Lake, California, near Los Angeles.

All 10 IHOP restaurants in New York City will be participating in the anniversary promotion from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here are the 10 participating locations: