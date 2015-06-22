IKEA launches in-store candy shop

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

IKEA is moving past meatballs and cinnamon buns and are getting into the candy game.

Lördagsgodis, or “Saturday candy”, is a beloved Scandinavian tradition that’s headed stateside. Come August 14, IKEA Brooklyn will have an in-store candy station that allows mixing and matching.

There are 45 different types of candies available, ranging from gummies to sours to licorice, chocolate and more. And they are a little bit healthy, too. According to an IKEA press release, they are made with no trans fats, no high-fructose corn syrup, no GMOs and only natural colors.

The candy goes for $7.00 a pound, and while traditionally, children were only allowed a visit to the sweet’s shop on Saturdays, this candy is available every day of the week.

IKEA’s pick and mix candy will be available in Hicksville on Aug. 13, Paramus on Aug. 15 and Elizabeth on Aug. 16.