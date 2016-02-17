James Beard Award restaurants and chefs semifinalists announced

The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday the semifinalists for the 2016 restaurant and chef awards.
The final nominees will be announced on March 15, and the awards will be given out at the James Beard Awards Gala on May 2 in Chicago.
Here are the semifinalists from New York. For the full list, visit jamesbeard.org.
Best New Restaurant:
Superiority Burger, East Village
Wildair, Lower East Side
Outstanding Baker:
Zachary Golper, Bien Cuit, Boerum Hill
Melissa Weller, Sadelle’s, SoHo
Outstanding Bar Program:
Maison Premiere, Williamsburg
Outstanding Chef:
Andrew Carmellini, Locanda Verde, TriBeCa
Outstanding Pastry Chef:
Ghaya Oliveira, Daniel, Upper East Side
Jennifer Yee, Lafayette, NoHo
Outstanding Restaurant:
Craft, Gramercy Park
Frankies 457, Carroll Gardens
Momofuku Noodle Bar, East Village
The Spotted Pig, West Village
Outstanding Restaurateur:
Ken Friedman (The Spotted Pig, The Breslin, Tosca Café)
Andrew Tarlow, Brooklyn (Diner, Marlow & Sons, Reynard and others)
Outstanding Service:
Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, NY
Outstanding Wine Program:
Momofuku Ko, East Village
Outstanding Wine, Spirits, Beer Professional:
Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, Evil Twin Brewing, Brooklyn
Aldo Sohm, Aldo Sohm Wine Bar, midtown Manhattan
Rising Star Chef of the Year:
Angela Dimayuga, Mission Chinese Food, Lower East Side
Elise Kornack, Take Root, Carroll Gardens
José Ramírez-Ruiz, Semilla, Williamsburg
Matt Rudofker, Momofuku Ssäm Bar, East Village
Daniela Soto-Innes, Cosme, Flatiron District
Best Chef, New York City:
Nick Anderer, Marta
Jonathan Benno, Lincoln Ristorante
Rawia Bishara, Tanoreen, Bay Ridge
Marco Canora, Hearth
Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi, Carbone
John Fraser, Narcissa
Markus Glocker, Bâtard
James Kent, The NoMad
Anna Klinger, Al di Là Trattoria, Park Slope
Anita Lo, Annisa
Ignacio Mattos, Estela
George Mendes, Aldea
Carlo Mirarchi, Blanca, Bushwick
Joe Ng, RedFarm
Alex Raij and Eder Montero, Txikito
Bryce Shuman, Betony
Justin Smillie, Upland
Alex Stupak, Empellón Cocina
Jonathan Waxman, Barbuto
Jody Williams, Buvette