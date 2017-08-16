Jimmy Buffett and Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream present ‘Margaritaville’-themed flavors

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It’s five o’clock all day Wednesday through Sunday at Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream.

The Lower East Side gourmet ice cream parlour is scooping flavors like Margaritaville Rainbow Sherbert and Grapefruit Juicy Fruit to celebrate Jimmy Buffett’s Tuesday show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island.

The full kitschy menu — a last-minute collaboration with the singer-songwriter whose “Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitudes” album turns 40 this year — presents five renditions of classic Buffett songs: the Margaritaville sherbert, with lime, triple sec and agave; a grapefruit shaved ice with “juicy fruit swirl” to “wash away the night,” as the song goes; Last Mango in Paris, a croissant stuffed with mango ice cream; Peanut Butter Conspiracy, peanut butter ice cream with chocolate covered Goldfish; and Dreamsicle.

The latter has “special powers,” according to the menu. A spokeswoman has yet to explain what those powers are.

Parrotheads, as Jimmy Buffett fans are known, will trek to Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh Tuesday evening to see the Sag Harbor resident perform with the Coral Reefer band on their 2017 “I Don’t Know” tour. The active musician also owns a chain of restaurants, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, that serve a wide array of frozen drinks and key lime pie for dessert, but no standalone ice cream.

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, at 2 Rivington St., is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday.