Raw food recipe: chef Matteo Silverman’s kale avocado salad

Want to try a raw food dish at home? Matteo Silverman shares his recipe for a kale avocado salad, which is a favorite at Juice Generation. “People who don’t even like kale — this will convert them,” says Silverman.



1/2 avocado, pitted and peeled

1 1/2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. lemon juice

Pinch of sea salt and black pepper

2 cups torn green kale (bite-size pieces)

1/2 cup shredded carrots

2 tbsp. raisins

2 tbsp. sunflower seeds



1. In a large bowl, mash the avocado with olive oil, lemon juice, sea salt and black pepper.

2. Place torn kale in the large bowl. Using your hands, gently massage the avocado into the kale until well-coated.

3. Combine carrots, raisins and sunflower seeds with the kale and avocado mix. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Makes 1 serving.