Kanye West Ice Cream Week returns to NYC

Don’t panic. You didn’t miss Kanye West Ice Cream Week just yet.

The second annual celebration in Yeezy’s honor kicked off on June 2 for his 39th birthday and runs through Sunday. Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream, in collaboration with online magazines First We Feast and Complex, released a special menu for the occasion featuring 12 Kanye-inspired treats.

A clarification: In spite of its name, the Kanye ice cream week actually lasts 10 days.

If you have Kanye’s “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 2” on repeat, treat yourself to a panda-shaped ice cream cone, a nod to the song, before it’s too late.

Or, maybe a Nori Shake is more your style. (Warning: It’s for the “sophisticated two-year-old palate” only, the menu reads). For the “grown-ass” babies, there’s a sippable Saint Shake.

And really, what’s a Kanye celebration without an “I Am A God” ice cream “croissantwich”?

The shop will dish out its last scoop of Paparazzi Pineapple and other Kanye flavors at 11 p.m. on June 12.