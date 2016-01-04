Latte Macchiato: New Starbucks drink debuting

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Tired of your typical latte? You’re in luck if you’re a Starbucks fan. The ubiquitous coffee company is debuting a new drink on Tuesday at all locations in the U.S.

The Latte Macchiato is a blend of two ingredients: whole milk and espresso. But so are most coffee drinks, including the latte. This is different because the milk is foamed, not steamed. If you love the soft, luscious mouth-feel of foamed milk, give this new creation a shot.

Starbucks says the milk will be “perfectly aerated and free-poured creating dense foam reminiscent of meringue.”

That does sound pretty nice. …