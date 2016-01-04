Quantcast
Latte Macchiato: New Starbucks drink debuting

Tired of your typical latte? You’re in luck if you’re a Starbucks fan. The ubiquitous coffee company is debuting a new drink on Tuesday at all locations in the U.S. 

The Latte Macchiato is a blend of two ingredients: whole milk and espresso. But so are most coffee drinks, including the latte. This is different because the milk is foamed, not steamed. If you love the soft, luscious mouth-feel of foamed milk, give this new creation a shot. 

Starbucks says the milk will be “perfectly aerated and free-poured creating dense foam reminiscent of meringue.”

That does sound pretty nice. …

