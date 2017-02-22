Little Pie Company in Manhattan to give away free dessert in Oscars contest

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If “La La Land” and “Moonlight” win big at the Oscars, you might too.

Little Pie Company wants to give away free dessert to those with a passion for movies and a taste for sweets. The Manhattan bakery, located at 424 W. 43rd St., is holding an Academy Awards contest, asking customers to guess the major category winners. The 10 patrons with the highest correct guesses will win a dessert of their choice, according to the shop.

The bakery has held the themed contest for the past 30 years.

While you’re there, you may as well nosh on some Oscars-inspired treats. The shop is whipping up statuette-shaped sandwich cookies (chocolate or vanilla buttercream served between two sugar cookies) and red velvet whoopies (fresh marshmallow between two slices of red velvet spongecake). Cookies are priced at two for $6 and whoopies are $5 each.

Stop by the bakery to cast your vote and pick up a treat before the ceremony airs on Sunday night.