Making ‘Mac Lobsta’ with Chef Michael Ferraro

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

MacBar’s Michael Ferraro makes Lobsta’ Mac. Photo Credit: Flickr/Julien Prive; Flickr/Kane New; Flickr/dflaherty

Is there any better way to celebrate a month dedicated to pasta than with a rich, creamy, gooey and decadent dish? Michael Ferraro, executive chef and co-owner of SoHo’s Delicatessen and MacBar teaches us how to make his most luxurious mac and cheese: Mac Lobsta!

Mac Lobsta’ recipe

INGREDIENTS:

¼ cup All Purpose Flour

¼ cup Butter

1qt Whole milk

2 cups Fontina cheese

1 cup Mascarpone cheese

¼ teaspoon Nutmeg

2 tablespoons Cognac

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

1 pound Elbow macaroni (cooked al dente with salted water)

8 oz Poached lobster meat, large chunks (lightly poached lobster will cook more during the baking process)

2 Scallions (thinly sliced)

½ bunch Fresh chives (thinly minced)

2 cups Fontina (shredded)

1 cup White Vermont cheddar cheese (shredded)

METHOD:

FOR SAUCE

1. Combine flour and half of milk in a sauce pot and cook for 5 minutes over medium heat while whisking

2. Add milk and bring to a simmer while whisking and cook over low heat for 10 minutes

3. Slowly add cheeses while whisking

4. Season with salt, black pepper, nutmeg, cognac and Tabasco

MAC & CHEESE

1. In a large bowl mix cooked pasta, cheese sauce, lobster, scallion and chives

2. Place in a baking pan and cover top with the mixed grated cheeses

3. Bake at 375 till top is browned (about 30 minutes)

4. Garnish with fresh chives

Share your finished product with us on Instagram and Twitter! And take our pasta quiz to see if you are, in fact, a macaroni noodle…