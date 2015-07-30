Milk Bar’s new menu features birthday cake milkshakes and more summery sweets

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Summer in the city just got so much sweeter.

Milk Bar, purveyor of chilly delights like cereal milk soft serve and that not as cold crack pie has debuted a new, even sweeter menu for the summer heat.

A new soft serve flavor, Chocolate Chip Passionfruit Cake Soft Serve, while hard to say, is quite easy to enjoy, made with chocolate chip layer cake, passionfruit and even some coffee before it’s whipped into ice cream and topped with more chocolate chips. Rumor has it this is Milk Bar chef Christina Tosi’s favorite flavor combination.

For sophisticated dessert enthusiasts, a new Cereal Milk Affogato ($5) is made with a shot of Stumptown espresso topped with cereal milk soft serve, for the ultimate breakfast caffeine and sugar boost in one dessert!

Three new shakes grace the updated menu, including a cereal shake with cornflake crunch (breakfast!), a chocolate malt cake shake blended with hot fudge and a birthday cake shake made with three rainbow-hued birthday truffles!

Trust us, you don’t need a special day to indulge.

If there’s one good way to beat the heat, it’s with sweets!