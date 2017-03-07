New Dos Toros in Flatiron offering $1 burritos on opening day

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Consider your lunch plans for Tuesday set: Dos Toros will be serving up burritos for just $1 at the local chain’s new Flatiron shop to celebrate its opening.

The location will also be home to the company’s first test kitchen — with chefs testing out recipes and new menu items (including new veggie options, according to the restaurant) available only at the 668 Sixth Ave. storefront. The location will also feature new technology to track what items sell best and when.

Diners digging into cheap burritos won’t be the only ones to benefit from the opening: The company will donate meals to the Food Bank for New York City for every one meal served at Dos Toros on March 7.

If you’re not into burritos (is anyone not into burritos?) the shop will also be offering platos, quesadillas and salads for just a buck, according to Dos Toros’ Twitter account. Judging by the hashtag it used — #GuacIncluded — everyone’s favorite accoutrement will be available.

The new Dos Toros will be the thirteenth location of the chain in the city.