New York City ice cream brand teams up with resort to create new boozy treat for August

Bahamas-based resort Atlantis Paradise Island and New York-based liquor-infused ice cream company Tipsy Scoop have concocted a plan to make this summer a little more enjoyable. They teamed up to make the new Banana Rum Chocolate Swirl Ice Cream flavor.

Infused with white rum, banana rum cream and swirled with chocolate fudge this ice cream is sure to leave you feeling cool for the summer. This new flavor will be available for a limited time, only appearing during the month of August.

You can try this new flavor at Tipsy Scoop’s New York City locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Long Beach. If you are not a New Yorker then you can visit their website to purchase the tipsy treat and get it shipped directly to you. A 4-pack of the ice cream costs $56. Lastly you can try the rum-infused ice cream at The Cove pool at Atlantis Paradise Island on the weekends throughout the summer.

To celebrate their announcement free scoops will be given out on Aug. 16 in honor of National Rum Day. You can get these treats at the 3 Tipsy Scoop locations in NYC while supplies last. In addition to that, 3 winners will be chosen to win a 2-night trip to Atlantis Paradise Island.

Winners can look forward to the white sand beaches with crystal blue waters and the popular amenities the resort has to offer. Some popular activities include the Atlantis Casino, Atlantis Marina, Mandara Spa, Ocean Club Golf Course, fine dining at Nobu and so much more. The resort even has the world’s largest open-air marine habitat, with over 50,000 aquatic animals for you to view.

You must be aged 21 and up to consume Banana Rum Chocolate Swirl. The flavor contains 5% alcohol by volume and if shipped will require an adult signature upon delivery. The address of the three NYC locations goes as followed: 217 E. 26th Street, Manhattan, 270 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn and 891 West Beech St., Long Beach.

Eat responsibly.