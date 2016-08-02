Pao de queijo recipe from Fogo de Chao

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you’re in a Brazilian restaurant or bakery, pao de queijo is likely on the menu. The cheesy bread is traditionally made with yucca flour — making it naturally gluten-free — though can be made with manioc or tapioca flours. Fogo de Chao shares its recipe for the addictive pastry. Try and have just one.

Fogo de Chao’s pao de queijo

Makes about 60 bite-size puffs

6 eggs

2 1⁄8 cups of canola oil

1 tbsp. salt

3 1⁄2 cups sweet manioc (can sub in yucca or tapioca flour)

1⁄4 cup sour manioc flour (can sub in yucca or tapioca flour)

6 oz. grated Parmesan cheese

2 1⁄4 cups milk

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place eggs, oil, salt, flours and cheese in a bowl and mix well.

3. Add milk and blend with a hand-held electric mixer until smooth.

4. Apply nonstick spray to a 24-cup mini muffin pan to prevent sticking.

5. Carefully pour batter in each cup, about 1⁄8-inch from the top.

6. Place in oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes.

7. Remove from oven and pop out onto a board. Enjoy while warm.