PB Brasserie: Harlem’s Parisian playground for gourmands and cocktail lovers

Nestled in the heart of Harlem, where brownstones echo with history and the streets hum with jazz, PB Brasserie Steak House offers a refreshed take on fine dining, courtesy of the culinary mastermind behind Ponty Bistro, Chef Cisse.

Situated perfectly between the iconic Apollo Theater and Marcus Garvey Park, this new venue is poised to become a beloved local gem. PB Brasserie isn’t just a restaurant — it’s an escape, a journey to a bustling bistro along the Seine without ever leaving New York.

From the moment you step inside, you’re greeted by the clinking of martini glasses, the aroma of butter and garlic, and a sense of intrigue that promises a night worth savoring.

Escargot: A love letter to garlic and butter

At PB Brasserie, the escargot is not just a dish; it’s an ode to decadence. Presented in a sizzling cast-iron skillet, these tender morsels swim luxuriously in a sea of herbaceous garlic butter so rich you’ll want to bathe in it.

Each bite is a revelation, a perfect balance of earthy, briny, and buttery notes that transport you straight to the cobblestone streets of Montmartre. Forget the clichés — here, snails become a culinary seduction, their delicate texture wrapped in the bold embrace of butter and parsley.

Martinis: Stirred, shaken, sublime

Let’s talk martinis, because at PB Brasserie, they’re not just a drink—they’re a lifestyle.

Whether you opt for the classic gin variety or the dangerously smooth espresso martini, you’ll find yourself falling under the spell of their mixology mastery. Each glass arrives chilled to perfection, a crystalline beacon of sophistication.

The dirty martini, with just the right splash of olive brine, might just convince you that no meal—French or otherwise—is complete without it.

From Chef Cisse: A culinary vision realized

PB Brasserie Steak House is the manifestation of Chef Cisse’s culinary vision. Building on the success of Ponty Bistro, he brings a refreshed approach to Harlem’s food scene, blending Parisian flair with the neighborhood’s vibrant energy. The menu is a celebration of bold flavors and refined technique, offering something for everyone, whether you’re a die-hard Francophile or a steakhouse traditionalist.

Ambiance: Harlem meets Paris

PB Brasserie straddles the line between Harlem’s vibrant energy and Paris’s romantic allure. The space is an artful blend of old-world charm and modern elegance, with vintage mirrors, warm lighting, and plush seating that invites you to linger.

The crowd is as eclectic as the neighborhood itself: artists, foodies, and the occasional celebrity all rub elbows here, drawn by the restaurant’s promise of unpretentious indulgence.

Final toast

PB Brasserie Steak House isn’t just about food—it’s about creating moments. Whether you’re savoring the escargot, twirling seafood pasta on your fork, or clinking martinis in a setting that feels like home and holiday all at once, this is a restaurant that knows how to seduce.

Harlem’s dining scene has a new star, and it shines brightly between the Apollo Theater and Marcus Garvey Park.

Make your reservation—and your excuses for indulgence. Paris has come to Harlem, and it’s serving escargot with a side of unforgettable.

PB Brasserie Steak House, 60 West 125th St., Harlem. Reserve seats via Open Table or by calling 646-918-6874.