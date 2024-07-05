Your guide to the Penn District’s after work, pre-game food scene

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Penn District — love it or hate it, chances are most New Yorkers will find themselves in that section of Midtown for one reason or another.

The area around Penn Station is a known hub in New York City historically as a more touristy area of the city, with the train station bringing in thousands upon thousands into the area on any given day. The spot draws in a lot of people, with Madison Square Garden rounding up sports fans and concert goers throughout the year, and is just a stone’s throw from popular attractions like the Empire State Building.

However, the Penn District is not just a tourist destination. Thousands of New Yorkers work in the area, many of whom can utilize the area for a business lunch or to unwind after a long day in the office.

Hidden throughout the busy district are restaurants and bars that make great spots to hang out after work, before a game, or to grab a quick bite before continuing your journey around or outside New York City.

“Vornado’s strategy for THE PENN DISTRICT is to create a vibrant hub that captures the spirit of New York with local food and beverage purveyors and amenities that meet the needs of the modern community. We have created a collection of authentic, affordable dining options that showcase the diversity of New York City and celebrate everyone who supports the neighborhood,” said Edward Hogan, Executive Vice President and Head of Retail Leasing at Vornado Realty Trust. “Whether you’re a commuter who works at PENN 1, PENN 2, PENN 11, or The Farley Building, a neighborhood resident, or a fan visiting MSG for a game or concert, with over 70 dining options, there is something for everyone.”

So whether you’re a tourist or a lifelong New Yorker, here’s a look at some of the food options around this bustling area of Manhattan that you won’t want to miss.

THE PENN DISTRICT

Samwoojung

138 W 32nd St.

samwoojung1963.com

Known for its authentic bulgogi, Samwoojung comes from the same team behind Her Name is Han. Those who roll through can sip on soju while enjoying their array of grilled meats.

Rowdy Rooster

140 W 32nd St.

rowdyrooster.com

This beloved Indian spot has made a name for itself at its East Village location, and continues its legacy in the Penn District. The eatery puts a unique twist on Indian fare, such as the Chicken Tikka Sandwich, Masala Fries and the Paneer Tikka Sandwich. Do you like your chicken Rebel (mild), Rogue (hot), and Rowdy (very hot)?

PENN 1 and PENN 1 East

Roberta’s Pizza

PENN 1 East at 33rd Street and 7th Avenue

robertaspizza.com

Brand new to the Penn District, this is Roberta’s Pizza’s latest New York City location. Right now, this spot is serving up classic New York style and Neapolitan slices, with a full restaurant with a tiki bar and an expansive rooftop deck coming later this month.

Los Tacos No. 1

201 W 33rd St.

lostacos1.com

Tacos? Say less. Los Tacos No. 1 draws in huge crowds because of its classic Mexican tacos, tostadas, quesadillas, and mulas, all made with the freshest ingredients.

The Landing

1 Pennsylvania Plaza

thelanding.nyc

Located in the “heart” of the Penn District, The Landing boasts a versatile menu curated by renowned restaurateur David Morton and his hospitality group DMK. Plus, with it’s new breakfast menu, you can find any time of day to go and find something delicious.

Moynihan Food Hall

Jacob’s Pickles

jacobspickles.com

Who wouldn’t want a pickle as a train snack? In all seriousness, Jacob’s Pickles has gained popularity for its signature pickles (obviously) and Southern comfort food. The pickle is a key component in what they do, enhancing the flavors of all of their dishes.

The Irish Exit

irishexit.com

Fancy an Irish coffee? From the team behind The Dead Rabbit, The Irish Exit has a variety of Irish-made beer, food, and cocktails, including their renowned Irish Coffee and frozen drinks, making it a great spot for an after-work hang or a place to unwind while waiting for you train.

La Esquina

esquinanyc.com

A taqueria, a café, and a brasserie all in one, La Esquina is a great place to unwind and enjoy delicious Mexican fare. With options for dining in or grab and go, you can get a good meal and still make your train on time.