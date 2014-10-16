Pie Face closes NYC locations

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Pie Face, the Australian meat pie bakery, opened New York City locations at a rapid pace over the past few years, but the fast growth apparently didn’t have the intended outcome.

According to DNAinfo, six out of seven locations are now closed, with no explanation.

We have reached out to Pie Face and will update when more information becomes available. For now, if you’re craving baseball-sized pies with a happy face drawn on top, head to the remaining location at 36th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Or, you could head to Dub Pies in Brooklyn, another Australian/ New Zealand meat pie shop that’s been open – and flourishing – since 2003.