Pumpkin Spice lattes are getting a pumpkin-y makeover

PSL season is almost here and Starbucks is finally giving Pumpkin Spice lattes the pumpkin they deserve.

In a new post on Starbucks’ blog — if you’re not keeping up with the official Starbucks blog we hope it’s only because you’re constantly busy perusing amNY.com — Peter Dukes, whose official title is director of espressoAmericas for Starbucks, lets us in on some PSL intel.

Dukes, best known as the product manager who led the development of the Pumpkin Spice latte circa 2003, re-evaluated the now iconic creation and realized that his Frankenstein-esque creation of espresso, spice and everything nice was missing something kind of essential: pumpkin.

Or, perhaps, Dukes remembers Fall 2014’s outrage when customers learned there was no trace of the orange gourds in their hot coffee beverages.

Until now, that is. The PSL returning this fall “will be made with real pumpkin and without caramel coloring,” Dukes wrote.

The new and improved PSL ingredients list reads as follows:

Espresso

Milk

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Sauce (Sugar, Condensed Skim Milk, Pumpkin Puree, Contains 2% or Less of Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Flavors, Annatto (Color), Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt)

Whipped Cream (Light Whipping Cream [Cream, Mono and Diglycerides, Carrageenan])

Starbucks Vanilla Syrup (Sugar, Water, Natural Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Citric Acid)

Pumpkin Spice Topping (Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Clove)

Bring on the pumpkin.

It seems that Starbucks wasn’t quite ready to lift the lid on the PSL news, but with ingredients rolling into Starbucks stores all over the nation, beans would inevitably be spilled on such an exciting coffee secret.

In 2014, the PSL debuted in late August, so any day now we might be sipping on a steaming-hot latte, with real pumpkin!