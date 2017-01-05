Queens Crossing, Flushing’s new food hall, has plenty to offer

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Food halls are all the rage in NYC — and Flushing is no exception.

Queens Crossing, a mixed-use development in downtown Flushing at Main Street and 39th Avenue, last month debuted a renovated food court on its second floor, with Asian vendors and a more upscale feel than your typical mall fare.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap so far:

Young Street Poke Co.: Poke is seemingly mandatory nowadays. This offering, from Japanese chef Takanori Akiyama and Hawaii native Natalie Graham (both of the Lower East Side izakaya SakaMai), specializes in poke don, or bowls.

Curry Bo: Akiyama is also behind this Japanese curry concept, which features curry plates such as vegetable croquette, katsu and Berkshire pork sausage.

Happy Lemon: Queens Crossing is the first New York location of this Taiwanese bubble tea chain, which has locations in more than 100 cities worldwide.

Tori (coming soon): Expect Korean comfort food and street fare, like fried chicken, fish croquettes and buns, at this popular South Korean chain.

Wonjo Soon Tofu (coming soon): This Korean restaurant will feature tofu-based soups, as well as ban chan — or Korean side dishes.