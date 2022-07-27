Ramerino Italian Prime to open in Midtown on July 28

New York City’s newest Italian restaurant is set to open this Thursday. Ramerino Italian Prime is veteran restaurateur, with 25 years of experience, Sammy V. Gashi’s newest venture in the food business.

The restaurant was designed by Gashi in collaboration with Paul Vega, founder of VLDG Design. Their goal was to emphasize the large dining room with accents of millennial blue. The decor features venetian plaster, wine displays and large mosaiced columns. There is also a large outdoor patio that overlooks the greenery of Midtown, Manhattan.

Gashi currently owns and operates the successful restaurants San Marino SoHo and Antica Ristorante. With Ramerino, Gashi is looking to delve into the rural flavors of Tuscany, Italy. The restaurant is even named after a staple in Tuscan cooking, rosemary.

Committed to bringing authentic flavors into his cuisine, Gashi hired Tuscan Native and Executive Chef Vilfredo Hodai to work in his restaurant. Hodai learned the craft of cooking in Florence, Italy. He even worked at La Giostra before making his way to NYC and working at Casa Lever.

Ramerino will offer its main courses in 2 different categories, Land and Sea. The Land showcases Manzo, a sliced ribeye steak cooked in olive oil and rosemary, Fileto al Barolo, a filet mignon cooked in a red wine reduction and Pollo Castelle, chicken breast with baby artichokes, capers, mushrooms, white wine, and lemon.

The meal begins with fresh bread, Soppressata and 36-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, all of which are compliments of the chef. There is a large selection of Antipasti to choose from. Some highlights include Carciofi e Avocado, Cavolfiore Gratinati, and Tartar di Fileto.

The salad bar will be clean and showcase seasonal produce. The restaurant will offer a tableside Caesar Salad for 2 and Ramerino, mixed greens, walnuts, pear, goat cheese all brought together with a lemon dressing.

The Sea offers Dover Sole and Branzino prepared tableside, as well as Cartoccio alla Isolana, a baked branzino filet wrapped in parchment paper with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, lemon sauce, and extra virgin oil.

The Paste e Risotto course features house-made pasta selections like Bottarga and linguine, both are topped with shaved bottarga di muggile, shallots, and parsley. The course also includes Ravioli Della Casa, homemade spinach and ricotta stuffed ravioli topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano. There is an option for Carbonara, spaghetti with organic egg, speck, asparagus, and 24- month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano. Lastly there is Risotto, carnaroli rice with asparagus, zucchini and zafferano.

The restaurant will open this Thursday, July 28. It is located on 16 East 39th Street, right next to Bryant Park. It will operate Monday to Friday from 12 – 3:30 p.m., 4:45 -10:30 p.m. and Saturday, 4:45 – 11 p.m.