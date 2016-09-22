Seamless dishes on Jets’ and Giants’ ‘good luck foods’

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Superstitious football fans might get a craving for empanadas and curry on game days now.

Seamless pulled some not-so-scientific data on its most-ordered foods in New York City on game day wins versus losses for both the Jets and Giants. Here are the top five “good luck foods,” which are more commonly ordered on game day wins versus losses, for each team, according to the online food ordering service.

Jets

1. Spicy chicken empanada

2. Cuban empanada

3. Korean tacos

4. Hush puppies

5. Dal makhni

Giants

1. Chicken katsu curry

2. Spicy grilled chicken

3. Breaded chicken

4. Chicken teriyaki bowl

5. Grilled salmon salad

Football Sunday eats

For more football food for thought, Seamless also pulled the top three most-ordered foods in NYC on football Sundays, proving that the boroughs have very different appetites.