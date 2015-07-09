Quantcast
Shake Shack ChickenShack sandwiches sold out already

Good things disappear.

But luckily, they often return. Such is the case with the new chicken sandwich that everyone is talking about – no, not David Chang’s fuku – but rather Shake Shack’s ChickenShack!

After just two days, and at only three locations, the ChickenShack fried chicken sandwich is all gone. 

“Thanks for the beyond epic response@shakeshack fans! #chickenshack likely runs out later tonight but will return to BK Shacks next week,” CEO Randy Garutti posted on Instagram.

So if you couldn’t get to a Brooklyn Shack in the past two days, and had planned to check the sandwich out this weekend, well… womp womp.

The ChickenShack is an antibiotic-free chicken breast sandwich with pickles, lettuce and buttermilk-herb mayo. It was always only going to be on sale for a limited time, but two days?! The masses have spoken. 

Buzzy, fried chicken sandwiches FTW!

