Shake Shack debuts lobster burger, not available in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Who doesn’t want a burger topped with lobster?! New Yorkers, apparently.

Shake Shack debuted its delicious-looking lobster-topped burger on Monday morning, the Surf ‘n Shack burger.

The new creation, dubber a “seaside sandwich” by the Shake Shack press room, is made of a 100% all-natural Angus beef burger topped with Maine lobster, lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce and served on a Martin’s Famous potato bun.

At $8.99, this could be the cheapest seafood sandwich in town, only, it’s not in town at all.

The limited edition Surf ‘n Shack, which will use lobster from Maine-based lobster purveyor Humarus, will be available exclusively at Boston and Connecticut shacks.

Looks like New Yorkers will have to stick to the newly imported British chain, Burger and Lobster (39 W. 19th St.), for simultaneous enjoyment of some of life’s best foods.