Shake Shack giving away free shakes to celebrate number retirement of Darryl Strawberry this weekend

Get a free sweet treat in honor of a legendary New York Met player this weekend.

From May 30 through June 2, Shake Shack is teaming up with the New York Mets to celebrate the number retirement of Darryl Strawberry. As a tribute to the renowned baseball player, Shake Shack is offering a free strawberry shake with any purchase at Shake Shack’s New York City and Long Island locations, including Citi Field.

To redeem the free shake, use the code “Strawberry” at checkout.

During this same weekend, the first 250 people in line at Citi Field’s Shake Shack location during this weekend’s games can get a free strawberry shake with the purchase of any food item. Only one shake per person.

As a further bonus, Shake Shack will be giving away Mets tickets on May 30. For more information, head to Shake Shack’s X, formerly known as Twitter, profile.