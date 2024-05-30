Quantcast
Shake Shack giving away free shakes to celebrate number retirement of Darryl Strawberry this weekend

By Posted on
Darryl Strawberry Shake
Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Get a free sweet treat in honor of a legendary New York Met player this weekend.

From May 30 through June 2, Shake Shack is teaming up with the New York Mets to celebrate the number retirement of Darryl Strawberry. As a tribute to the renowned baseball player, Shake Shack is offering a free strawberry shake with any purchase at Shake Shack’s New York City and Long Island locations, including Citi Field.

To redeem the free shake, use the code “Strawberry” at checkout. 

During this same weekend, the first 250 people in line at Citi Field’s Shake Shack location during this weekend’s games can get a free strawberry shake with the purchase of any food item. Only one shake per person.

As a further bonus, Shake Shack will be giving away Mets tickets on May 30. For more information, head to Shake Shack’s X, formerly known as Twitter, profile.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

