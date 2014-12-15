Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Shalom Japan’s Okonomi Latke

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup rice flour

1 ½ tablespoons salt

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon baking soda

2 ½ cups dashi, at room temperature

1 quart tightly packed, finely sliced green cabbage (about one small head)

2 cups thinly sliced onion (about one large onion)

1 quart (3 to 4 large) grated, blanched russet potatoes (see note)

1 quart bean sprouts, green caps removed

Canola or vegetable oil, for frying

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Crème fraîche, for serving

Thinly sliced scallions, for serving

1 lemon, for squeezing

Ikura (salmon roe) or other caviar — as much as you like.

Method:

Note: To blanch potatoes, bring 4 quarts water and 1/4 cup salt to a boil. Add potatoes immediately after grating, and boil for 2 to 3 minutes. Strain and spread on paper towels to dry.



1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flours, salt, sugar and baking soda. Add the dashi, and whisk until smooth; do not overmix. The batter may be stored, covered and refrigerated, for up to 2 days.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cabbage, onion, blanched potatoes, bean sprouts and batter. Mix well, and set aside.

3. Place a 6- or 8-inch nonstick pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil, and heat until almost smoking.

4. Slowly pour all the batter into the pan, and flatten it with the back of a spoon to no more than 1 inch thick. Reduce heat to medium, and cook until the underside starts to crisp and the center to bubble, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the okonomi-latke, add another tablespoon of oil and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes.

5. Once the okonomi-latke is browned on the second side, transfer from the heat onto a paper towel to drain some of the oil. Season lightly on both sides with salt and pepper. Cut into quarters, and top with crème fraîche, scallions, a squeeze of lemon juice and ikura.