Slice Out Hunger’s $1 slice pizza party will feed you and hungry locals

Slice Out Hunger’s annual pizza party, which raises money for food nonprofits, returns Oct. 4. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Eat as many $1 slices from the city’s best pizzerias as you can manage and help New Yorkers in need while you’re doing it.

The annual Slice Out Hunger pizza party returns Oct. 4, assembling more than 50 pizzerias under the roof at St. Anthony’s Church. The fundraiser will donate 100 percent of proceeds from $1 slices sold that evening to two nonprofit organizations: the Sylvia Center, which teaches kids living in public housing how to prepare healthy meals, and City Harvest, which gathers excess food to feed hungry New Yorkers.

Come hungry and bring cash — you’ll need it to buy the $1 tickets at the door (red ones for pizza slices, and blue ones for drinks, desserts) and the raffle with prizes from Eataly, Paulie Gee’s pizzeria, Scott’s Pizza Tours and other businesses.

But mind the caps on the pizza bonanza: You get one slice per pizzeria and no more than 10 slices in total.

Volunteer organizers will maintain order by ushering the pizza-craving horde from one pie to another in one line. Those who want a headstart can buy a $100 VIP pass for two, which also comes with 10 pizza slice tickets.

Slice Out Hunger, a volunteer-run nonprofit, hosted its first pizza party in 2008. Last year’s party featured such pizzerias as Arturo’s of Greenwich Village, Di Fara of Midwood, Roberta’s of Bushwick, Emily of Clinton Hill, and Dani’s House of Pizza of Kew Gardens.

The pizza festivites on Oct. 4 start at 6 p.m. at 155 Sullivan St., SoHo.