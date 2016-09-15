Snag free ice cream in NYC from Narcissa in the East Village

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Summer’s winding down, but that doesn’t mean your ice cream fix needs to come to a halt. And with the help of East Village restaurant Narcissa, you can enjoy this weekend’s round of frozen dessert free of charge.

Head to Astor Place downtown this Saturday, where Narcissa will be doling out free scoops in two unique flavors — carrot apple sorbet and vanilla bay leaf.

The freebies are part of the first annual “Astor Alive!” street festival taking place this weekend, featuring live music performances, creative workshops and more.

Be sure to grab your free treat Sept. 17 between 1 and 5 p.m.