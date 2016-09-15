Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Snag free ice cream in NYC from Narcissa in the East Village

By
0
comments
Posted on

Summer’s winding down, but that doesn’t mean your ice cream fix needs to come to a halt. And with the help of East Village restaurant Narcissa, you can enjoy this weekend’s round of frozen dessert free of charge.

Head to Astor Place downtown this Saturday, where Narcissa will be doling out free scoops in two unique flavors — carrot apple sorbet and vanilla bay leaf.

The freebies are part of the first annual “Astor Alive!” street festival taking place this weekend, featuring live music performances, creative workshops and more.

Be sure to grab your free treat Sept. 17 between 1 and 5 p.m.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC