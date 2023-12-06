Sorate Teahouse brings authentic and unique matcha experience to SoHo

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A new Japanese teahouse has opened its doors for business in SoHo.

Sorate is an intimate space inspired by traditional Wabi-Cha ceremonies, which emphasize simplicity and contemplation. Led by Italian entrepreneur Silvia Mella in collaboration with Tea Master Keiko Kitazawa, the space offers ceremonial grade matcha, hand-crafted to order, alongside a variety of high-grade green teas including Sencha, Gyokuro, Hojicha, and Genmaicha.

Each tea starts at $5 per cup and customers can completely customize their tea experience. Tea enthusiasts can get experimental and opt for matcha with milk, served hot or iced, or they can go for the more traditional route with the tea made with warm water. There are also caffeine-free options available, including Shiso leaf tea and Kombucha.

In addition to the drink menu, Sorate has a lineup of light wagashi, or traditional tea ceremony sweets. In addition to matcha-infused desserts, Sorate offers a Sorashi Lunch Box, an original creation that combines Italian ingredients like prosciutto, robiola cheese, and freshly grated bottarga, with Japanese elements such as black sesame tofu, pureed nori, pickled radish, and candied yuzu. Each variety of the box is gluten-free, with one option being completely vegan.

For the tea enthusiast who might want to try their hand at making matcha at home, Sorate also has an on-site retail outlet with premium matcha and green tea packages, which are ethically sourced by the family-owned farm of sencha tea creator Nagatani Soenon in Uji, Kyoto. The store will also sell vintage ceramic and brewing accessories, all of which are available on Sorate’s online store as well.

Sorate is located at 103 Sullivan St. and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit sorate.co.