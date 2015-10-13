Stay Classy New York, Will Ferrell-themed bar, opens at 174 Rivington St.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Stay classy, New York.

And drink!

A new bar, Stay Classy New York, inspired by Will Ferrell and his “Anchorman” character, Ron Burgandy, has opened on the Lower East Side.

The 174 Rivington St. dive is kind of a big deal to the comedian’s fans.

Beyond the $7 beer and shot special, the menu offers themed drinks like the Did We Just Become Best Friends? (“Step Brothers,” 2008) double shot, We’re Going Streaking (“Old School,” 2003) adult kool-aid and a Shake And Bake (“Talladega Nights,” 2006), among other themed drinks.

The bar’s decor ranges from movie memorabilia to artistic depictions of Will Ferrell himself, who is not involved in the project.

Zach Neil, one of the bar’s co-owners, told PIX11 that “a 35-or 40-year-old person could come and sit and not be intimidated by loud techno music but still be surrounded by things that are funny and ridiculous and kinda get it.”

Stay Classy New York is currently in its soft opening stage, with no visits from Ferrell yet, but an “Anchorman” Halloween party is planned to officially launch the scotchy scotch scotch festivities.