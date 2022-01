Lexington Brass’s Sufganiyot Pancakes

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Lexington Brass’ Jelly Donut Pancakes

Ingredients:

4 oz Pancake batter (use your favorite recipe!)

3 oz Fruit preserves

4 oz Macerated berries (w/ 1 tsp sugar)

2 tsp Lemon Curd

Powdered sugar as needed

Mint leaves as needed

Method:

Spray Pam in a heated cast iron skillet. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Pour 1oz pancake batter into skillet and heat for approx 30 seconds until the batter begins to set.

With spoon, pour 2 oz jelly into center of batter.

Pour 1oz batter over jelly/batter mix, and bake at 425 degrees for 9 minutes.

Remove immediately, plate 2 pancakes with berries and lemon curd, mint leaves and powdered sugar.