Survey finds that New York is the best city for farmers markets

New York City is known for having some of the most lively and diverse farmers markets across its streets. Lawn Love, a lawn care service, did a study that only affirmed that New York is one of the best places to host a farmers market.

In celebration of National Farmers Market Week, which was from Aug. 7 – 13, Lawn Love decided to go deeper into the study of farmers markets around the country.

According to their “2022’s Best Cities for Farmers Markets” written by Sav Maive, NYC ranks at the top of the list. Lawn Love took into account the city’s accessibility, weather, average consumer spending and how highly the markets rank based on consumer feedback. They also looked into the types of products the farmers sold, like dairy, produce and baked goods.

NYC’s access and convenience propelled it to the top spot on the list. “Farmers markets help keep the city connected, giving New Yorkers a chance to get out of their apartments and into the community,” said Maive. “It’s not hard to score fresh produce or artisanal treats in a walkable city that boasts more than 130 farmers markets.”

Even in our chilly winters, NYC stays on top with Lawn Love ranking it the best cold city to walk through for winter’s bountiful farmers markets.

Falling into second, third and fourth place are California cities San Francisco, Los Angeles and Salinas, respectively. The Golden State is known for its agricultural prowess. California grows more than one-third of the nation’s vegetables and dominates the organic market.

To learn more about the best cities for farmers markets and much more, check out Lawn Love’s statistical articles here.