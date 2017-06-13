Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos Tuesday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You can thank the Golden State Warriors for this one.

Basketball fan or not, stop by any Taco Bell location Tuesday and get a free Doritos Locos taco between 2 and 6 p.m.

The free eats are part of the fast food chain’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco,” NBA promotion. Announced in May, the deal promised tacos on the house if a team in the finals won an away game. And, since the Warriors stole a game on the road last Wednesday against the Cavaliers (118-113), you can celebrate with a free lunch — no matter if you’re a fan of the now-NBA champs or not.

For those not familiar with the Doritos Locos taco, typically $1.49, expect a crunchy shell made from the cheesy chips filled with all the classic fixings: beef, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Diners will each receive one taco while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell has been this generous. Last year, the company also doled out complimentary tacos after the NBA finals between the two same teams.

For more information and to find an NYC location, visit tacobell.com/stealataco.