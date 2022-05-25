Taste of Greenwich makes triumphant return this year

For the first time since 2019, Greenwich House’s signature culinary extravaganza returned as an in-person event on Monday, May 23. The 20th Taste of Greenwich House attracted more than 200 people to this year’s event at Ideal Glass Studios in the heart of the Village.

Sixteen of New York’s leading chefs and eateries participated in the 2022 extravaganza, including Chef Abby Hitchcock – Abigail’s Kitchen; Chef Youjin Young – Babbo; Chef Ryan McQuaid – Batchworthy; Chef Diana Tandia – Berber Street Food; Chef Carsten Johannsen –Lindens; Chef Joey Campanaro – Little Owl; Chef Patrick Ryan – Market Table; Chef Mayimo Rivera-Castro – Solaro; Chef Mike Price – The Clam; Chef Andrew Sutin – The Mary Lane; and Chef Zod Arifai – Wicked Jane (MICHELIN Guide).

“Greenwich House makes such a difference to thousands of people each year. There was no question that we would be here to support them,” said Chef Diana Tandia.

Proceeds from the event will support Greenwich House’s programming and services for more than 15,000 children, teens, adults and older adults each year.

“Greenwich House has always been there for the community. During the past two years, as the need for our services increased dramatically, we collaborated with other organizations and found innovative ways to care for our community,” said Darren Bloch, Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful to our neighbors, participants and sponsors, to be able to celebrate in person this year. We look forward to the future and continuing to serve this wonderful community.”

In addition to culinary delights and drinks, attendees enjoyed lessons from Greenwich House Music School’s resident harp teacher and participated in a collaborative hand-building project with Greenwich House Pottery. Event sponsors included CLAWS Foundation, Susquehanna Foundation, Google, New York University, Amazon, Lenox Health Greenwich Village, Gallagher, and Coordinated Compliance Solutions.