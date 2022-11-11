Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

The Porch in Harlem hosts weekly Drag Queen and Bluegrass brunches

By Charis Johnston
comments
Posted on
Brunch items at The Porch
Brunch items at The Porch
Photo by Michael Tulipan

Located in Harlem’s Sugar Hill, the newly opened restaurant The Porch is to begin hosting weekend Uptown Drag Brunch on Saturdays and The Brooklyn Bluegrass Collective on Sundays beginning Nov. 12. 

Hosted by Vivacious of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 6), Uptown Drag Brunch will feature a special guest every week, starting with Cherry Poppins on Nov. 12 and the Bluegrass Brunch beginning Nov. 13. 

The brunch menu will offer an assortment of southern-styled dishes like “Waffles and Nuggets or Beignets,” “Chicken Fried Steak,” “Biscuits and Gravy,” “Breakfast Sandwich,” “Breakfast Strata,” “Bourbon Peach Waffles,” “Ice Cream French Toast,” or “Overnight Oats.” Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live performances running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

The Porch is an artist-owned restaurant, bar and venue offering live music Thursday through Sunday night from local artists rooted in jazz but with multiple modern influences. Aside from brunch, The Porch serves a Cajun-inspired American smokehouse menu. For more information, visit www.theporchnyc.com

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC