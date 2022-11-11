The Porch in Harlem hosts weekly Drag Queen and Bluegrass brunches

Located in Harlem’s Sugar Hill, the newly opened restaurant The Porch is to begin hosting weekend Uptown Drag Brunch on Saturdays and The Brooklyn Bluegrass Collective on Sundays beginning Nov. 12.

Hosted by Vivacious of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 6), Uptown Drag Brunch will feature a special guest every week, starting with Cherry Poppins on Nov. 12 and the Bluegrass Brunch beginning Nov. 13.

The brunch menu will offer an assortment of southern-styled dishes like “Waffles and Nuggets or Beignets,” “Chicken Fried Steak,” “Biscuits and Gravy,” “Breakfast Sandwich,” “Breakfast Strata,” “Bourbon Peach Waffles,” “Ice Cream French Toast,” or “Overnight Oats.” Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live performances running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Porch is an artist-owned restaurant, bar and venue offering live music Thursday through Sunday night from local artists rooted in jazz but with multiple modern influences. Aside from brunch, The Porch serves a Cajun-inspired American smokehouse menu. For more information, visit www.theporchnyc.com.