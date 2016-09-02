The Smith in NoMad recipe pairs mezcal drink with crab cake tots

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Smith in NoMad showed us how to make crabcake tots and the Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em mezcal cocktail. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins

Spice up your next party with crab cake tots and Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em mezcal cocktails.

Check out the recipes below, courtesy of The Smith, and watch our demo here.

Crab cake tots (yields about 52 tots)

Crab cake mixture

10 lbs. jumbo lump crab meat

1 1/2 tbsp lemon zest

6 tbsp lemon juice

4 tbsp fInely chopped chives

2 cups breadcrumb mixture (see recipe below)

4 cups mayo

2 tsp champagne vinegar

2 tsp salt

1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl except crab.

2. Check crab meat for shells, then gently fold into the mixture. Be careful not to break up the meat.

3. Weigh into 4 oz. portions and roll into small cakes.

4. Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan.

5. Place crab cake tots into pan and cook until brown on each side.

6. Serve with Alabama white sauce and top with apple jalapeño marmalade.

Alabama white sauce

8 cups mayo

2 cups champagne vinegar

16 tbsp Dijon mustard

4 tbsp finely chopped dill

6 tsp finely chopped garlic

4 tsp finely chopped chives

6 tsp salt

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

1. Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk to combine.

Apple jalapeño marmalade

2 lbs. granny smith apples, diced

2 cups diced jalapeño, seeds removed

2 cups diced onion

1 cup sliced scallions

2 cups apple cider vinegar

1 cup sugar

4 tsp orange zest

6 tsp chopped parsley

6 tsp chopped chives

2 tsp cayenne pepper

6 tsp salt

1/2 cup canola oil

1. Heat oil in a skillet. Add onions and jalapeños and sweat for about 5 minutes.

2. Add apples, apple cider vinegar, orange zest, salt and sugar.

3. Lower heat and cook until reduced and caramelized.

4. Once caramelized to a marmalade (jam) consistency, remove from heat and let cool.

5. Once cooled, add parsley, scallions, chives and cayenne, and mix well.

Breadcrumb mixture

4 cups

10 cups panko bread crumbs

1 cup chopped garlic

3 tbsp lemon zest

1/4 cup oregano

1/2 cup finely chopped parsley

1. Melt butter in a pan on medium heat. Add garlic and let foam.

2. Add panko and stir until golden brown, about 3-5 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and toss in herbs and zest.

4. Cool on lined sheet tray.

Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em (serves 20)

15 oz mezcal

5 oz lime juice

10 oz grapefruit syrup

20 dashes Cholula Chili Lime Hot Sauce

5 oz agave syrup

1 liter bottle club soda

Lime wedge for garnish

Chipotle chilis and sugar in the raw for rim

1. Quarter rim glasses with ground 50-50 dried ancho chili and sugar in the raw.

2. Combine all ingredients except club soda in a punch bowl. Add a block of ice ice, and mix thoroughly. Add club soda.

3. Ladle into rock glass over ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.