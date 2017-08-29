U.S. Open serves up new nutrition bars from Dean & DeLuca

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Now you can refuel just like a tennis pro.

Dean & DeLuca, a first-time sponsor of the U.S. Open, launched its Performance Bio Nutrition bars this week. They’re the official sports bar of the tennis tournament, running now through Sept. 10 in Queens.

The upscale grocery brand partnered with Michelin-starred chef Alan Murchison to create the gluten-, dairy- and GMO-free line, which is available in four superfood-packed flavor combinations: matcha and espresso, Manuka and mango, mekabu and hazelnut, and turmeric and ginger.

The bars are available at Dean & DeLuca’s U.S. Open booth near Court 13 ($5 each) and online ($32 for eight) at deananddeluca.com.