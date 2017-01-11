VERTS Mediterranean Grill offers free meals to celebrate first NYC location

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Now here’s a deal fit for your pint-sized budget: an entrée that’s completely free.

VERTS Mediterranean Grill, based in Austin, Texas, is opening its first New York City location in the Flatiron District on Friday. To celebrate, the restaurant is offering one free entrée to its guests all day, according to a news release.

The casual spot has a build-your-own menu that puts a healthy twist on traditional Turkish street food. Hungry diners first choose a base of either a pita, salad, rice or quinoa. Then, bulk it up with beef, lamb, chicken, falafel or meatballs. Last up: toppings, and lots of ‘em. There are more than a dozen veggies, olives and cheeses to choose from. Meals start at $7.45.

Drop by the location at 24 E. 23rd St. between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday to cash in on the deal.