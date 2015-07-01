What’s to become of the old Subway Inn location?

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A row of six neighboring buildings on East 60th Street and Lexington Avenue are for sale and could be turned into a huge tower.

World Wide Group put the six low-rise buildings across the street from Bloomingdale’s, from 143 E. 60th St. to 161 E. 60th St., on the market. One of the buildings was home to the old Subway Inn dive bar, which relocated to Second Avenue.

A developer could build a 280,000-square-foot, 1,000-foot-tall tower on the site, and if affordable housing is included, it could rise even higher. The 200 feet of window space on ground level could be used for retail.

The site could be worth $300 million or more, according to Crain’s New York Business. Cushman & Wakefield’s chair of investment sales, Bob Knakal, is marketing the deal.

Representatives from World Wide Group and Cushman & Wakefield could not be reached for comment as of press time.