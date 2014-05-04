Where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cinco de Mayo celebrations can take many forms, from local cultural events that examine Mexican-American traditions to the more, err, inebriated sort. If excellent food and drink are your revelry of choice, though, look no further. Here are ways to find some of the most delicious bites and refreshing cocktails in NYC to honor the Fifth of May. Salud!

Party at a proper fiesta at Los Americanos

This Cinco de Mayo, Chef Ryan Skeen will be serving up mole cabrito tacos, chorizo gorditas and grilled Mayan prawn gorditas from his on-site drum smoker and barbecue. To wash it all down, bartenders will mix up a special cocktail, dubbed the “Juanarita,” made with lime, absinthe and egg white. Even better, Los Americanos will ensure a proper Cinco de Mayo fiesta atmosphere, with samba music and revelry galore. 305 Church St., 212-680-0101, losamericanos.com

Enjoy a toast-worthy menu at Toloache Thompson

At Julian Medina’s Mexican restaurant, the fiesta is kickin’ year-round. But for Cinco de Mayo, it’s breaking out some menu specials, such as a Pina Margarita with Partida Blanco, pineapple puree and lime alongside a Cinco de Mayo Spicy Shot with Herradura Blanco, honey, Mandarin juice and the chef’s habanero salsa to get things started. Bites include a chicken tinga rolled taquitos, habanero-tomato caldillo, crema and queso fresco to satisfy your hunger. 205 Thompson St., 212-420-0600, toloachenyc.com

Attend a one-off pop-up at Louro

Chef David Santos is known for his pop-ups, and this Cinco de Mayo is no exception. The West Village restaurant will be turned into a pop-up taqueria, complete with pork belly, crispy pig’s ear and cactus tacos, to name a few, available for three for $5, as well as classic, pomegranate and jalapeño margaritas, Mexican beers and more for imbibing. 142 W. 10th St., 212-206-0606, louronyc.com

Get your fill of tacos at Tommy Bahama

Don your best summertime attire and head over to the midtown flagship of the tropical-themed restaurant for some simple and understated Mexican classics. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with $5 tacos — your choice of blackened fish, carnitas and hangar steak — as well as classic margaritas and even some spiked guacamole. 551 Fifth Ave., 212-537-0960, tommybahama.com

Have a tequila meatball at the Meatball Shop

Meatballs for Cinco de Mayo? Make it a new tradition. The Meatball Shop is offering a variety of specialty meatballs to celebrate the day at each of its five locations around the city. These savory pork-based meatballs feature ancho chili, guajillo chili, cumin, cinnamon, cilantro, lime and — what else? — tequila. For some added crunch, you’ll even find some shreds of corn tortilla in the mix. Multiple locations, themeatballshop.com

Raise the roof at Red Rooster

At acclaimed Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Harlem spot, feast on special house tacos such as the “Midnight Cowboy,” featuring black bean and sweet potatoes and topped with sour cream and pickled jalapenos. Red Rooster’s Monday night band, The Rakiem Walker Project, will also be on hand to get the party started. 310 Lenox Ave., 212-792-9001, redroosterharlem.com

Have a pineapple marg at The Smith

All three locations of this Manhattan brasserie will be serving up something special to sip on this Cinco de Mayo. The Charred Pineapple-Habanero Margarita is made with grilled pineapple-infused tequila, lime and pineapple juices, Combier orange, smoked sea salt and a garnish of soaked pineapple for a uniquely fruity take on the staple. Multiple locations, thesmithnyc.com

Feast on the fifth at Rosa Mexicano

All Rosa Mexicano locations will be offering a $45 prix fixe menu for Cinco de Mayo, with dishes including such favorites as flautas de pollo and salmon poblano. Drink specials, such as margarita pitchers for parties of six, will also be on tap, and a DJ and Mariachi band will play on the big day. Multiple locations, rosamexicano.com