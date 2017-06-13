Where to eat at DUMBO’s Empire Stores: Cecconi’s, Smile To Go, FEED and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cecconi’s DUMBO debuts June 13 in Empire Stores, the latest high-profile opening for the Brooklyn development.

The Italian restaurant isn’t the only food destination in the Brooklyn Bridge Park project. A variety of eateries are open or in the pipeline, in addition to retail tenants such as West Elm’s flagship store and a museum from the Brooklyn Historical Society.

We spoke with Jack Cayre, principal of Midtown Equities, the lead developer on Empire Stores, about its food offerings.

Now open: FEED Shop & Cafe

At this cafe and store, every dollar you spend on iced coffee from La Colombe, pastries from City Bakery and Brooklyn-themed tote bags goes toward FEED’s mission to fight hunger. “It’s just great that every time someone’s making a purchase, you’re helping a cause,” Cayre said. “We thought that was important and a pretty key component that we were looking for as we filled the building.”

Now open: Cecconi’s DUMBO

The building’s past life as a Civil War-era warehouse comes through in the space, with the original wood columns and raw brick walls. “We thought it was really important to preserve and highlight everything that was there and authentic,” Cayre said. The restaurant’s terrace is on the waterfront with views of Manhattan.

Opening late June: Smile To Go

The takeout shop of the hip eatery will open at the back of the Shinola store.

Opening mid-July: VHH FOODS by Vinegar Hill House

The folks behind the neighborhood staple Vinegar Hill House are expanding close by with a new dining concept at Empire Stores, which will have outdoor seating in the courtyard. “They’ve built out a beautiful space,” Cayre said. “It’s going to be really special.”

Opening late summer: SUGARCANE Raw Bar Grill

The popular Miami restaurant will bring its raw bar and open-fire grill to Brooklyn with its first NYC restaurant, which like Cecconi’s will also be located on the waterfront side of the building. “We think they’re going to bring a totally different cuisine,” Cayre said. “It’s a little bit of a different palate but a great complement to the Italian food that Cecconi’s has.”

Opening late summer: Marketplace

Details are scarce on this marketplace, which will feature a variety of yet-to-be-announced vendors in the center of the building.

Early 2018: Dumbo House

Soho House’s third private club in NYC will take over the top two floors of Empire Stores, part of a new construction that Midtown Equities built out with a glass ceiling. “It’s the most picturesque, beautiful view I think of any place in the city,” Cayre said.