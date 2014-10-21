White truffles in NYC: Where to find them

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It’s prime time for white truffles. Here’s where to find the delicacy in NYC right now:

A Voce Madison: Have them over pasta (market price) or a five-minute egg on toast ($16 plus market price). 41 Madison Ave., 212-545-8555, avocerestaurant.com/madison

Babbo: The pappardelle ($120) and duck egg ($80) specials come topped with white truffles. 110 Waverly Place, 212-777-0303, babbonyc.com

Benoit: Get white truffles shaved on top of any dish, starting at $14 per gram. 60 W. 55th St., 646-943-7373, benoitny.com

Le Cirque: Order white truffle with homemade tagliatelle, Vialone Nano rice or a baked potato ($150). 151 E. 58th St., 212-644-0202, lecirque.com

Locanda Verde: The restaurant’s “Trufflepalooza,” a celebration of white truffles, runs until Dec. 15 and features a menu of organic soft scrambled eggs ($35), potato gnocchi parmagiana ($50) and tagliolini al Moro ($50) with white truffles nightly. 337 Greenwich St., 212-925-3797, locandaverdenyc.com

Otto: Find a white truffle pizza with guanciale ($55) and a linguine with white truffle and parmesan ($40) as a weekly special until the restaurant runs out of the delicacy. 1 Fifth Ave., 212-995-9559, ottopizzeria.com

Rosemary’s: Get fresh shaved white truffles served over any dish of your choice (1 gram $10/5 grams $40). 18 Greenwich Ave., 212-647-1818, rosemarysnyc.com

Sushi Nakazawa: White truffles can be added to the sea urchin dish in Chef Daisuke Nakazawa’s 20-course omakase for an extra $15. (Meal is $120/person in the dining room, $150/ person at the bar.) 23 Commerce St., 212-924-2212, sushinakazawa.com