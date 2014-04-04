Wine events in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You don’t have to travel to wine country to experience new vinos. Thanks to these upcoming events in the city, the tastings are coming to you.

This one’s a riot. In addition to sampling 250 new wines from across the globe, you can get a few (temporary) tattoos, take home some photo booth mementos and groove to a DJ. To help you remember what you tried, event organizer Second Glass has also created an app where you can track your favorites and then find where to buy them later, for more imbibing. April 4 from 7-11 p.m. and April 5 from 1-5 p.m. and 7-11 p.m. at Center 548, 548 Spring St; $60

April 17 is Malbec World Day. Celebrate the grape properly at Cambalache, two nights of wine, as well as food, music and lectures. There’ll be more than 120 Argentinean wines to try, eats from Sur Empanada and ice cream maker Cones, classes in local slang, street art and tango sessions. You can even try to win a trip to Argentina so you can test out your new-found knowledge for real. April 16 and 17 from 6-11 p.m. at Brooklyn Night Bazaar, 165 Banker St., Williamsburg; $80