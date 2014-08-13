Free NYC workouts this week: Yoga, Zumba and more

Who needs an expensive gym membership?!

Find free yoga in NYC. Photo Credit: Getty Images

AUGUST 13

Lolë Run Club: Run around the neighborhood with Lolë ambassadors, staff and friends. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at Lolë, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/LoleNewYork

Capoeira34: Practice the Afro-Brazilian art form, which combines martial arts, dance and acrobatics, with Professor Tiba of Capoeira Luanda. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets. Info: 34thstreet.org

#IWillListen: The National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC METRO), partnering with advertising agency JWT New York, will put on an interactive public display in Washington Square Park to raise awareness for mental illness and its #IWillListen campaign. Noon, FREE. Washington Park, 5th Ave, Waverly Pl., W. 4 St. and MacDougal St. Info: nami.org

AUGUST 14

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: yoga.bryantpark.org

Zumba: Get fit with this aerobic, Latin-inspired workout. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

AUGUST 15

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Hip Hop Dance Aerobics: This Dodge YMCA class gets your heart pumping with hip hop music and step-by-step dance moves. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklyn bridgepark.org

AUGUST 16

Yoga on the Beach: Join yoga instructor Helen Kilgallen from Elaine’s Dance School in this beginner hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, large towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Rockaway Beach, Beach 108th Street on the beachfront. Info: 718-318- 4000

Bryant Park Moves: This is a modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn, 40 W. 40th St. Info: 212-768-4242

AUGUST 17

Yoga Class: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise aves. (meet in front of the farmer’s market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Zumba: Dodge YMCA fuses Latin and world music with aerobic interval training to sculpt the body and invigorate the soul. 4 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Promenade. Info: brooklynbridge park.org

AUGUST 18

Outdoor Strength: Brooklyn Strength leads a mixed-level class of aerobic intervals in and around the park. 7:30 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 6, meet by the volleyball courts. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

Shape Up NYC’s Couch to 5k Group Run: The class combines group running, walking and conditioning exercises to get you in shape for long distance running. 7 p.m., FREE. Meet on the porch of the Lefferts Historic House, inside the Willink entrance (intersection of Ocean and Flatbush aves. and Empire Boulevard). Info: prospect park.org

AUGUST 19

Pilates with The Fitness Guru: Learn how to properly activate the muscles of your abdomen and back to create stability in your torso. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry, New Dock Street and the East River. Info: brooklynbridge park.org

Yoga: With Erin Jacques, hosted by Lolë New York. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park Pier 25, West Side Highway near N. Moore Street. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/ lolenewyork/events