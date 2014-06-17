Free yoga, pilates and more around the city this week!

JUNE 18

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Sunset Pilates with Body In Balance: Lou Cornacchia leads an intermediate Pilates mat class. Learn proper technique, core muscle strength, spinal alignment and shoulder stabilization. Open to ages 16 and older. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 5, Joralemon Street at the East River. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

JUNE 19

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Byant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: yoga.bryantpark.org

Summer in the Square -- CrossFit: Reebok hosts this 50-minute, heart-pumping class. 8 a.m., FREE. Union Square, South Plaza. Info: unionsquarenyc.org

JUNE 20

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Cross Training: Calorie-burning workout incorporating different techniques to engage various muscle groups including resistance training, yoga and cardiovascular exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

JUNE 21

Power Yoga: The Times Square Alliance and Athleta mark the longest day of the year with this outdoor yoga class, led by Bethany Lyons. Pre-registered participants receive a free yoga mat. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. Broadway and Seventh Avenue between 42nd and 44th streets. Info and RSVP: athleta.gap.com

Intro to Tai Chi and Quigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

JUNE 22

Yoga: Makara Studio leads a 75-minute class, weather permitting. Noon, donations suggested. Cooper Park, Maspeth and Debevoise avenues (meet in front of the farmer's market). Info: yogawithvictor.com

Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

JUNE 23

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout combining aerobics and popular dance moves. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul's Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

Senior Fitness Class: Cardio movements set to show tunes. 10 a.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 6, Atlantic Avenue and Furman Street. Info: brooklynbridgepark.org

JUNE 24

EmblemHealth Live Healthy -- Cardio Bootcamp: Calorie-burning cardiovascular workout that emphasizes core and lower-body strengthening through a combination of aerobic movement and core and lower body exercises. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. IS 271 Herkimer St., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705

Ironstrength Workout: Fitness class hosted by Lolë Ateliers, led by Dr. Jordan Metzl. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson River Park Pier 25, West Side Highway near N. Moore Street. Info and RSVP: facebook.com/lolenewyork/events