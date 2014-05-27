FREE yoga, Zumba and more workouts in NYC this week

Get fit through free events in NYC. Photo Credit: Ben & Jerry’s

MAY 29

Emblem Healthy Living — Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout combining aerobics and popular dance moves. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Holy Trinity Church, 20 Cumming St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

Sitting Chi Breath and Stretch: Learn basic chi (energy) movements that help reduce stress and promote relaxation, including stretches, breathing techniques and energy meditation. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

MAY 29

Summer Heat and Diet: Learn what fruits, vegetables, spices, herbs and drinks can help facilitate a cool and comfortable summer. 5:30 p.m., FREE. Inner Source Clinic, 345 Seventh Ave. Info and RSVP: 631-421-1848

Yoga in Bryant Park: YogaWorks instructors lead the outdoor workout on the lawn. Athleta yoga mats available. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Byant Park, 40 W. 40th St. Info and RSVP: Yoga.bryantpark.org

MAY 30

Emblem Healthy Living — Zumba: Latin-inspired, total-body workout combining aerobics and popular dance moves. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Madison Square Boys and Girls Club, 2245 Bedford Ave., Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

Shape Up NYC — Pilates: An introductory class to Pilates using the conditioning exercises to improve flexibility and strength. Personal mat required. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

MAY 31

Intro to Tai Chi and Quigong: Experience the healing benefits of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothes. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., FREE. EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care, 215 W. 125th St. Info and RSVP: 866-469-0999

Morning Fitness: Start your morning with an hour of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Fort Tyron Park, Cabrini Boulevard and Ft. Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388

JUNE 1

Candlelit Yoga: Yoga session in a relaxing candlelit room. 7-8 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m., $10 (suggested donation). Yoga to the People, 12 Saint Marks Pl. Info: 917-573-9642

Tai Chi: Join Silvana Pizzuti to learn this slow-moving martial art practice. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Riverside Park, W. 89th Street and Riverside Drive. Info: 311

JUNE 2

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Cardio Kickboxing with Roman: Kick, punch, block and move and this total-body workout. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Houston Street Center, 273 Bowery. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1904

Chair Yoga: A low-impact, gentle form of yoga that can be practiced while sitting or standing using a chair for support. For adults and seniors. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Asser Levy Recreation Center, 392 Asser Levy Place. Info and RSVP: 212-447-2020

JUNE 3

Senior Yoga Class: For adults 60 and older. In case of rain, class moves to the John Jay Park Bath House. 10:30-11:30 a.m., FREE. John Jay Park, E.77 Street and Cherokee Place. Info and RSVP: 718-760-6999

Cardio Bootcamp: Calorie-burning cardiovascular workout that emphasizes core and lower-body strengthening through a combination of aerobic movement and core and lower-body exercises. 6:30-7:15 p.m., FREE. IS 271 Herkimer St., Bedford-Stuyvesant. Info and RSVP: 866-653-1705