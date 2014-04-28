Fringe benefits: Get in on spring’s hottest trend

Move over ’70s. Spring 2014 is taking over with one of this season’s biggest trends: fringe. This season’s fringe is …

Move over ’70s. Spring 2014 is taking over with one of this season’s biggest trends: fringe.

This season’s fringe is everywhere. While at Barneys New York recently, I was bombarded by fringe, on everything from chic sandals to a gorgeous silver handbag by Stella McCartney.

This spring, Tamara Mellon created a beautiful purple suede wrap skirt, which reminds me of the Ralph Lauren wrap skirts from the ’80s that are covered in fringe. American Apparel, Victoria’s Secret and Ralph Lauren’s Denim & Supply line are also bringing fringe to the streets and the beach.

When in doubt this season, add a little fringe. Even with the simplest white T-shirt, a fringe bag keeps you on point.

