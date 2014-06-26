Rea Carey, Laverne Cox and Jonathan Groff to lead the Gay Pride parade

The three grand marshals are from very different walks of life.

New York City’s Gay Pride March will attract hundreds of thousands of revelers, but three in particular will stand out.

Rea Carey, Laverne Cox and Jonathan Groff will lead this year’s parade as the grand marshals. Each has made a critical impact on the LGBT community, according to parade organizers.

“Individually, they represent some of the diversity within the LGBT community and a few of the various struggles our community members have and continue to face,” March Director David Studinski said in a statement. “Collectively, their stories reinforce that no voice is too small or weak to make change in our world — and it starts with being yourself.”

Here’s some more info about this year’s special honorees:

Rea Carey: Currently the executive director of the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, Carey is one of the most prominent leaders in the LGBT rights movement. The activist has also worked extensively in HIV/AIDS prevention, co-founded Gay Men and Lesbians Opposing Violence and is the founding executive director of the National Youth Advocacy Coalition.

Laverne Cox: Fans best know her from her role of Sophia Burset, an incarcerated transgender woman in the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.” But the actress is also the first trans woman of color to have a leading role on a mainstream scripted television show, appear on an American reality TV show and produce and star in her own TV show. She has spoken all over the country advocating for people to move beyond gender expectations and live a more authentic life.

Jonathan Groff: A multi-talented actor who’s worked in film (“Frozen,” “The Normal Heart”), TV (“Looking,” “Glee”) and on stage (“Spring Awakening”), Groff is an active member of the LGBT and arts community. He recently participated in events for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center, AIDS WALK New York and the 52nd Street Project.

IF YOU GO: The 44th New York City Gay Pride March is June 29 starting at 11 a.m. at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue and ending at Christopher and Greenwich streets.