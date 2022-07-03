Give the gift of life and grab yourself a pair of Yankees tickets at an upcoming blood drive in the Bronx.

New York Blood Center (NYBC) is teaming up with the New York Yankees to host a blood drive at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, July 6. The first 250 donors will receive a voucher for two tickets to select New York Yankees 2022 regular season home games.

The Yankees have been a longtime partner of NYBC and have supported high school blood drives for more than 25 years. This particular drive marks the return of the New York Yankees blood drive for fans.

“We are honored to partner with the New York Blood Center to support this essential cause,” said Brian Smith, Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate/Community Relations. “As the region’s blood shortage continues, we encourage Yankees fans to donate blood and help their fellow New Yorkers. Contributing to this vital resource truly makes a difference in advancing the overall well-being of our community and we are thrilled to reward our fans’ participation.”

NYBC announced a blood emergency in May due to a drop in blood donations. The region’s blood supply currently stands at a 2–3-day level, which is well below the ideal level of 5-7-days. Each blood donation has the ability to save up to three lives.

“We are grateful to the New York Yankees for hosting this blood drive, especially following the July 4th holiday weekend, when we typically see a drop in donations due to vacation plans and holiday travel,” said Andrea Cefarelli, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at NYBC. “This is a great opportunity to cheer on your home team and help your fellow New Yorkers during this critical time.”

NYBC workers are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are not eligible to donate if they are experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms. An appointment and a government-issued I.D. are required to enter the stadium. Additional information on donor eligibility and COVID-19 precautions are available here.

The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Yankee Stadium at Gate 4, Ford Field MVP Club, One East 161st Street, Bronx. To make an appointment at this blood drive, donors can call 1-800-933-2566 or visit this link.