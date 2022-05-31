Derek Jeter joins social media: “Run out of excuses”

There hasn’t been a more beloved athlete in New York Sports over the last 30 years than Derek Jeter.

Now, the normally closed-off, quiet superstar is no longer staying off social media. In a series of tweets, Jeter announced his entrance to social media saying, “Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses.”

The twenty-year Yankee then responded to an old photo of himself in a long hairstyle saying “It’s my hair but it’s a shag… a Ralph Tresvant shag.”

Jeter turns to social media after a four-year stint as CEO of the Miami Marlins that saw the team enter the postseason in 2020, the first time the Marlins had been to the postseason since 2003’s world championship team.

Jeter had resigned as CEO of the Marlins this past offseason after a “rift between Jeter and Marlins majority owner Bruce Sherman.”

Derek Jeter’s Teammates Respond

Jeter’s entrance to social media sparked a few former teammates to jump at the opportunity to welcome the former World Series MVP.

Former Yankee third baseman, Alex Rodriguez tweeted at Jeter saying “Welcome to Twitter, Captain! #2”

Tweets from CC Sabathia and the Yankees’ official Twitter page themself also followed shortly after.

Jeter also added an Instagram account to his social media portfolio as well earlier as well.

The Yankees are also preparing to honor Derek Jeter at tonight’s game with an HOF tribute that will see the fans able to receive a replica Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Plaque and watch Jeter throw out the first pitch.

With the all-time hits leader in Yankee history joining Twitter, it’s clear that even Jeter himself is done with the excuse of not having any official social media account tied to him.

