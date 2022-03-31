Yankees set to honor legendary captain Derek Jeter with HOF tribute night

Derek Jeter will grace the field he knows so well one more time when the Yankees honor his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame later this year.

The organization will celebrate its longest-tenured captain ahead of their Sept. 9 game at Yankee Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays. Jeter, who made it into the hallowed halls of Cooperstown last year, will throw out the first pitch and his plaque will be displayed on the field before the game.

Additionally, the 40,000 fans in attendance will be given a replica Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Plaque and they will be able to visit the real thing at the Yankees Museum.

Jeter was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers Association of America in 2020 and was just one vote shy of becoming the second player ever voted in by a unanimous decision. Fellow Yankees legend Mariano Rivera was the first.

The annual ceremony held in Cooperstown, New York was pushed to last year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The honor was the latest in the storied career of the Yankee shortstop, who retired after the 2014 baseball season. Jete’s famed number 2 was retired by the organization in 2017 during a ceremony in the Bronx and his name is enshrined in Monument Park inside Yankee Stadium.

Jeter’s career spanned two decades and he retired the franchise’s all-time leader in hits (3,465), games played (2,747), doubles (544), stolen bases (358) and at-bats (11,195). Jeter won five World Series rings during his career with the Bronx Bombers and the team went to the postseason in 17 of the 20 seasons he was there.