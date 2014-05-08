Here’s what to do if Mother’s Day is not a day of celebration, but a reminder of your loss

For those whose moms have passed away, there are several things to soothe the sad feelings that may crop up …

For those whose moms have passed away, there are several things to soothe the sad feelings that may crop up on Sunday, said Allison Bobick, assistant professor at the Touro Graduate School of Social Work:

Reach out to your “mother substitutes” — aunts, teachers and other women who have served as maternal mentors — and tell them how much they mean to you.

Perform a symbolic act to acknowledge your deceased mom or engage in an activity you once shared together.

Spend the day with family and friends who knew your mom and share memories and stories about her.